Friends!

On the last day of my parents' visit I did not want to travel too far and as my parents love shopping, we went to Seeb. Seeb is a neighborhood that according to people who visited India at night resembles New Dehli. In the morning it is quiet. I like going there as they have many cheap fabric stores, but this place is normally not visited by expats and definitely not by tourists.

Anyway, we found a tiny shopping mall where they sell the Omani hats (Kumma). A man was trying out some and my dad told him that it looked very nice. Both talking in broken English decided that my dad needed to wear one for a picture! It was very funny. The Omani's are very friendly and this was another great example of that!