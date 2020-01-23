Previous
Next
Friends! by ingrid01
Photo 2013

Friends!

On the last day of my parents' visit I did not want to travel too far and as my parents love shopping, we went to Seeb. Seeb is a neighborhood that according to people who visited India at night resembles New Dehli. In the morning it is quiet. I like going there as they have many cheap fabric stores, but this place is normally not visited by expats and definitely not by tourists.
Anyway, we found a tiny shopping mall where they sell the Omani hats (Kumma). A man was trying out some and my dad told him that it looked very nice. Both talking in broken English decided that my dad needed to wear one for a picture! It was very funny. The Omani's are very friendly and this was another great example of that!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise