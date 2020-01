Mosque Muhammad al-Amin

My parents went with me picking up Yelena after a soccer game. On the way back, when it was already dark, we passed this mosque. My mom was trying to get pictures, but obviously it did not work out.

They left on the 23rd of January and I was making a photo-book for them. This mosque was on my list to photograph by night and now for the album I could convince my husband to drive me. This picture is taken with super high ISO from the car.