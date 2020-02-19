A great tuner!

We took our piano from Houston with us to Oman. Last month I finally had it tuned. The lady who was recommended is a Japanese lady, Yumi and she is lovely!

My daughter is now preparing for the Trinity 6 Piano exam and practicing daily, but yesterday the white plastic came off a key. I sent Yumi a picture and the question "what is the best way to fix this?" She said it is best when I stop by for about 10 minutes. And so she did. She took the entire key out and fixed it. She also found 2 other keys on which the glue was slowly going. Although this picture looks drastic, within 10 minutes she was done. If you live in Muscat and need a piano tuned or fixed I love to recommend her!