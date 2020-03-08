Home decoration pieces

My husband and I went for a little trip yesterday. First we stopped at some ruins which I had visited with the school's hike group, then we continued to a Souq. It was a little row of shops, and at the end of the row was a shopped that sells all ornaments to decorate the outside of your house. They had quite a lot of pink, so I got this one for my calendar.

Our last stop was a small castle. It was closed, but my husband still was able to climb in... he felt like a boy again :) All in all it was a fun morning.