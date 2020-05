In the end of February Yelena and I went camping with friends in the sand dunes. On our way back home we saw these camels. Everybody took pictures, but nobody was sure what they were doing. Fighting or something different...Anyway, in order to improve my Photoshop skills and having fun with previously taken pictures, this one was perfect for the 3D photo effect. Here is the link to the tutorial used: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfdrReMIOEM