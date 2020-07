Dear Jane - squares done!

A few days ago I finished putting together the 169 blocks of my Dear Jane quilt. Today (it is weekend here already) my husband could hold it up for me. I did "quilt as you go" which means that you quilt the blocks individually - so the back is done too!

Now I have only 52 colored triangles (connecting to 56 simple triangles) and 4 kites (corners) to go....

Due to Covid-19 this project did not take me 3 years as planned, when I started in November 2019 :)