Dear Jane - squares - back

Thank you for all who commented on the front of my quilt yesterday! This is the back. A lot more "calming" according to my husband. The quilt is not done yet. There will be a border around it with in total 108 triangles.... and 4 kites in the corners.

When my kids saw the pictures, they didn't really comment on the quilt - only on my husbands socks...

