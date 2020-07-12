Sign up
Photo 2184
Tiny...
This little gecko (about 2cm or 4/5 inch nose to tail) was on the wall close to the floor but stayed long enough for a photo-shoot. As our house is always dark, I used my phone to shine a light on him.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
0
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
lizard
,
gecko
,
anole
