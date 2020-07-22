Exercising

The mom of the triplets told me that she heard the police sirens and speakers clearing the beach at 7am. So at 8am it was very quiet and when we left around 9.30am there was no police yet. I think they went for a big breakfast or so... Anyway, the kids had a good swim and the man in the picture had his work out! I have seen him before and love that he uses 2 bricks for his exercises!

Oh and here in Oman they love their green grass! Where ever they can they have grass and it is maintained really well (sprinklers and being cut regularly)