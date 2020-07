Crow and hand...

It is Tuesday and the middle of our working week (Muslim-schedule) and because I posted the previous 2 Tuesdays a Tommy Ingberg creation, I decided to continue it.

This one, like last week is inspired by Ingberg's work, but a not based on a specific photo.

The crows were 2 different photos taken at the beach last week and this morning I took my hand to add in here.