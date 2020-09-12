Sign up
Photo 2246
Coloring!
I wouldn't draw, but color - for the "What Would You Do" challenge just because I am not very good at drawing :)
Got the idea because today's word of the month is also pen/pencil
Thank you all so much for the visits, comments and favs last week! I do not know why, but every picture got to the PP - that has never happened to me before and obviously made me very happy!
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
pencil
coloring
castle
sep20words
wwyd196
