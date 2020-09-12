Previous
Coloring! by ingrid01
Coloring!

I wouldn't draw, but color - for the "What Would You Do" challenge just because I am not very good at drawing :)
Got the idea because today's word of the month is also pen/pencil

Thank you all so much for the visits, comments and favs last week! I do not know why, but every picture got to the PP - that has never happened to me before and obviously made me very happy!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
