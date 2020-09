A beach dragonfly!

Normally I go in the water to chat with the other moms whilst waiting for our kids to do their swim. But on Wednesday there were quite a few jellyfish and therefore brought my camera. Good thing, because the moms just dropped them off today.

Anyway, at the spot the crows like, the water moves only a little and today I spotted a dragonfly. I was surprised that I caught him in flight and had a reflection too...