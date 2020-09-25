Previous
Beach to beach swim by ingrid01
Beach to beach swim

was a lot of fun! We had 7 swimmers, 3 less than normal. As all went so well, we might do it next Friday again, hoping that we'll have the full group. After the swim the boys loved jumping off the rocks.
