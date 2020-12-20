Winter recital

Yesterday was a busy day (that is why I didn't post). First I went on the Saal Stairs hike. When I was home again around mid-day Yelena complained that she didn't have anything to wear for her recital.

And because it has been a long time since we did some clothes shopping (last time was early November for school trousers and underwear. And before that it was summer 2019), we had a look in a mini-mall close by. And fortunately we found a sweater she liked.



Then we had a quick photo-shoot and it was time to go to the music school. They had made a program with 3 or 4 students coming in every 15 minutes and did live streaming on Facebook. Everything was outside and because Yelena was in the last group, it was already dark.



Yelena was not happy not play a real piano. She worried about the pedal she needed for her piece and the dynamics. But there was a pedal and she could do the dynamics. So other than that it was a little bit wobbly it worked well. And to play in a recital was a very nice! It was the first time here (in Houston she had about 7 recital opportunities each year - probably less now with Covid, but still....)