Bayt Almaqahm Bousher

On our hike yesterday we walked through a village to the fort. I was happy to see that the fort was open and we got to explore the inside too!



Most forts are renovated. Often they look a little bit good for my taste, but in this case I was super happy to see that it is open for the public again.



Bayt means house in Arabic. And the gentlemen working there told us that it was originally a house, later made into a fort. I'm not sure how old it is.