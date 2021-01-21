Previous
Bayt Almaqahm Bousher by ingrid01
Photo 2377

Bayt Almaqahm Bousher

On our hike yesterday we walked through a village to the fort. I was happy to see that the fort was open and we got to explore the inside too!

Most forts are renovated. Often they look a little bit good for my taste, but in this case I was super happy to see that it is open for the public again.

Bayt means house in Arabic. And the gentlemen working there told us that it was originally a house, later made into a fort. I'm not sure how old it is.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Gerasimos Georg.
Lovely collage,looks really worth visiting

I love your Oman pictures
January 21st, 2021  
*lynn ace
beautiful shots ... I especially like the one with the arches
January 21st, 2021  
