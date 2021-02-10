Mariachis!

Trash or treasure... Years ago when we lived in the south of Mexico (Villahermosa), we did a long weekend in Mexico City.

I love to look at markets, especially crafts markets. My husband is usually waiting nearby. However, this time he spotted 4 yellow mariachis and fell in love with them...



He asked for the price and was surprised how cheap they were... After negotiating a little they became even cheaper... So he bought them.



Later, at home when unpacking he had the biggest surprise and suddenly knew why they were so cheap. These mariachis were not ceramic, but plastic....



He still likes them a lot - and I love the story so they feature in our living room. Due to moving and other incidents I had to glue together the leg of the trumpet player a few times. After the last time he even has a missing piece and you can see a small line where is leg had broken off.