Previous
Next
Mariachis! by ingrid01
Photo 2397

Mariachis!

Trash or treasure... Years ago when we lived in the south of Mexico (Villahermosa), we did a long weekend in Mexico City.
I love to look at markets, especially crafts markets. My husband is usually waiting nearby. However, this time he spotted 4 yellow mariachis and fell in love with them...

He asked for the price and was surprised how cheap they were... After negotiating a little they became even cheaper... So he bought them.

Later, at home when unpacking he had the biggest surprise and suddenly knew why they were so cheap. These mariachis were not ceramic, but plastic....

He still likes them a lot - and I love the story so they feature in our living room. Due to moving and other incidents I had to glue together the leg of the trumpet player a few times. After the last time he even has a missing piece and you can see a small line where is leg had broken off.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise