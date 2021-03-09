Orange surprise...

After looking at some photos on Google, I had a try to capture a curl in the peel of this mandarin orange. It didn't really work for me.



Plan 2 was just a single piece. That was boring.

So there was no plan anymore... First I stacked the individual pieces. Better, but not quite it. I tried arranging them as flowers and as butterflies. That was definitely not working.

Last but not least I wanted to put them away and come back to it later, but tada... trying to put them back into the peel gave this...



It reminds me a little of an fancy ice-cream, hence the title orange surprise.



Oh and thank y'all for putting yesterdays tomato on the PP & TP