Orange surprise... by ingrid01
Photo 2424

Orange surprise...

After looking at some photos on Google, I had a try to capture a curl in the peel of this mandarin orange. It didn't really work for me.

Plan 2 was just a single piece. That was boring.
So there was no plan anymore... First I stacked the individual pieces. Better, but not quite it. I tried arranging them as flowers and as butterflies. That was definitely not working.
Last but not least I wanted to put them away and come back to it later, but tada... trying to put them back into the peel gave this...

It reminds me a little of an fancy ice-cream, hence the title orange surprise.

Oh and thank y'all for putting yesterdays tomato on the PP & TP
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
