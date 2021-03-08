The first tomato!

When you go to an IB school and are in Middle of High School you have to do CAS hours. CAS stands for Creativity, Activity and Service.

Especially the service hours are a little complicated at the moment, apparently helping out in the school gardens during breaks counts. So Yelena joined the garden club.

In December she brought a few tomato plants home and has been caring for them very well.

If I counted well she has now about 9 green tomatoes and had one very red one - the first one - which is featured here.

I also have pictures when it was cut and might do a small collage for my extra album.

After the photo shoot we tasted it. It was good!