Not-so-white cabbage by ingrid01
Not-so-white cabbage

Blue is hard for me... but after last weeks success of dying a white flower with blue food coloring, I put half a cabbage on a plate with some blue food coloring.

I was hoping for some cool patterns like a red cabbage has, but that didn't happen.
Anyway, I'm still happy enough with the picture, so I won't get out to buy some blue berries (that was plan B).

Oh and this cabbage won't be wasted. A long time ago I smurf-ed blue rice, just for fun. Although my husband and kids did laugh and ate it, they did eat a lot less because of the weird color.
So I'm planning to make fried rice tonight and with other vegetables and dark brown soy sauce. They should not notice that some of the cabbage is/was blue.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Peter H ace
Careful, you might have started a new food craze.
March 12th, 2021  
moni kozi
Sooo.... avatar...
March 12th, 2021  
