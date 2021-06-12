Previous
Small Jungle Flame by ingrid01
Small Jungle Flame

This plant is called Jungle Flame and does really well in my garden. This is part of a younger/newer plant that started to grow.
12th June 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
moni kozi
So nice
June 12th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Lovely colour and technique.
June 12th, 2021  
