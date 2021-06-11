Previous
Big Jungle Flame by ingrid01
Photo 2518

Big Jungle Flame

This plant is called Jungle Flame and does really well in my garden. This is a full "boll" taken a few days ago.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Ingrid

Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
moni kozi
Wow!
June 12th, 2021  
