Previous
Next
Photo 2518
Big Jungle Flame
This plant is called Jungle Flame and does really well in my garden. This is a full "boll" taken a few days ago.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2580
photos
63
followers
68
following
690% complete
View this month »
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
9th June 2021 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flowers
,
30dayswild
,
jungle flame
moni kozi
Wow!
June 12th, 2021
