Whale Shark - from in the water

When I was still taking photos from the boat the first man was already in the water. His wife doesn't swim and panicked a little, but I assured her it was fine and went in too.



This was one of my first photos I took in the water. I put it my camera on "underwater-mode", but noticed that it took quite some time to process, so went for P shortly after.

I have no idea where the red/pink spot came from. Maybe somebody was wearing something pink (not me).

I like this photo because you can see some snorkelers too.



You can also see some smaller fish underneath the whale shark. Google told me that they are Remoras.



Remoras are 30–110 cm (12–43 in) long gray, parasitic fish usually found stuck to the sides of sharks, manta rays, and other large species. Remoras are not dangerous to their hosts. They simply attach to the larger animal and hitch a ride.