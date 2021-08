The Colorado River in Austin

After visiting the Capitol, we had coffee and a little snack for lunch and then stopped at the river. There were many people enjoying the nice weather and canoeing.

We found a great spot and it was really nice to sit there and watch.



Around 4.30pm we had a very early dinner and then dropped Nadya off. She still had to do her laundry and some other things. And we had to drive back to Houston.