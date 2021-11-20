Previous
In process.. by ingrid01
I started this quilt at the end of August. It has seen some delays (I was very busy with the PTA Halloween event and the last 2 weeks I didn't touch it at all as I was preparing for a winter fair).
But with the winter fair canceled, I decided to finish this project first. Yesterday I added the moon and today I put the 3 layers together. Especially at the bottom and at the top (dark blue and black) you can see the big white stitches holding everything all together. I will quilt it by hand (not sure how yet), but need to do the border first. That is planned for tomorrow.
It is for the daughter of my best friend living in the Netherlands. I hope Demyan (our son who studies in the Netherlands now) will come with Christmas and will deliver it in January.
Due to possible retakes of exams he did not want to book his flights yet.
