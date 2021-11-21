Looking good!

With the full moon early in the morning I thought it was nice to take a few pictures.

Due to the new shopping center and some restaurants the area really gets some new live here.

Even the mosque has been painted - before it was just plain white. And has new speakers too.

At night it has now lights and I'm not sure if I like it, but ... I hope to be able to take a photo of the lights soon... The problem is that they do not switch it on every night (it is random to me) and when it is on it is super bright... So it is a double challenge...



In the extra album - zoomed in on the mosque and in my Oman album a picture of this mosque from the other side before the new paint.