The neighborhood mosque

A few days ago I posted some photos of this mosque. It is very close to my house and in the past couple of months it was turned from an old little mosque into a very visible mosque. Especially when it is dark and they switch the outside lights on!



The lights are super bright, so it is hard to take a decent photo. Lightroom helped me here a little..



I'm not sure exactly when they have the lights on. It seems a bit random at the moment... but that might have to do with the fact that the lights are pretty new and that they don't want to leave it on all night. I got the feeling they want to have it on during prayer time, but sometimes they forget to switch it on and off :)



