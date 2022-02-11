Previous
Next
A house... by ingrid01
Photo 2752

A house...

This morning walking with the dogs I took a few photos in order to catch up (it was a busy week last week).

I liked the gate and the balcony, but love how it turned out in B&W. Hope you like it too.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise