Photo 2752
A house...
This morning walking with the dogs I took a few photos in order to catch up (it was a busy week last week).
I liked the gate and the balcony, but love how it turned out in B&W. Hope you like it too.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Views
7
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
12th February 2022 8:50am
house
,
gate
,
for2022
