Yellow flowers

Actually these are white roses, but with a little help from Lightroom they are yellow now!



A friend gave a beautiful bouquet for my birthday and on Wednesday, when some flowers already started to look sad, I had a little play. Mainly for the 52 frames prompt, which is reflection.



Today I had a little play too, with tiny dandelions but it didn't work out. Maybe because I'm missing my big camera. My husband left for a week to the Netherlands and he took my big camera to see if he could get it serviced.

