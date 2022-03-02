Previous
Yellow flowers by ingrid01
Photo 2771

Yellow flowers

Actually these are white roses, but with a little help from Lightroom they are yellow now!

A friend gave a beautiful bouquet for my birthday and on Wednesday, when some flowers already started to look sad, I had a little play. Mainly for the 52 frames prompt, which is reflection.

Today I had a little play too, with tiny dandelions but it didn't work out. Maybe because I'm missing my big camera. My husband left for a week to the Netherlands and he took my big camera to see if he could get it serviced.
2nd March 2022

Ingrid

ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
