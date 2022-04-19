Previous
Rush hour by ingrid01
Rush hour

On the first day I visited the camel race, there were a lot of camels and the road next to the fields (where the camels arrive and the field where they are taken care of after the race) was busy!

I would be able to fill another week with groups of camels, but I think it will be time to finally start sharing some portraits tomorrow!
19th April 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography
Lou Ann ace
I like the truck in the photo too.
April 19th, 2022  
