Photo 2819
Rush hour
On the first day I visited the camel race, there were a lot of camels and the road next to the fields (where the camels arrive and the field where they are taken care of after the race) was busy!
I would be able to fill another week with groups of camels, but I think it will be time to finally start sharing some portraits tomorrow!
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2963
photos
79
followers
76
following
772% complete
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
46
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st March 2022 8:15am
Tags
race
,
camel
,
oman
,
30-shots2022
Lou Ann
ace
I like the truck in the photo too.
April 19th, 2022
