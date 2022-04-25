Previous
Folkloric Show by ingrid01
Photo 2825

Folkloric Show

On the last day of the races there was a program. The program booklet seemed to have a lot of info, however, all but 1 page was in English. The English page had a list what was going to happen, but there were no times. So after waiting in the stands for a while, my friend and I went for a walk.

From a distance we heard the National Anthem followed by a Poem and saw the first race coming in.
When the first race started (it takes about 10 to 12 minutes) this group was warming up for their show.
We were surprised how many camels there were!

And although we missed their show (it was impossible to walk back in time) we had a lot of fun - a private show - because the riders loved waving and smiling at 2 ladies with cameras.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Casablanca ace
Amazing sight en masse
April 25th, 2022  
