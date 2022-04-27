Folkloric Show #2

After our private folkloric show of the big group on camels, we went back to the stands. The Program said "Ayalah (Folcloric Show)"
On the internet I found out that it is a weapon dance of the United Arab Emirates and northwestern Oman, traditionally performed during weddings, celebrations, and other events. The dance is accompanied by traditional music (drums and other instruments).
They were standing in a U shape and there wasn't a lot of movement, but I really loved how happy some of the performers looked, so that is why I zoomed in a little.