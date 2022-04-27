Previous
Next
Folkloric Show #2 by ingrid01
Photo 2827

Folkloric Show #2

After our private folkloric show of the big group on camels, we went back to the stands. The Program said "Ayalah (Folcloric Show)"

On the internet I found out that it is a weapon dance of the United Arab Emirates and northwestern Oman, traditionally performed during weddings, celebrations, and other events. The dance is accompanied by traditional music (drums and other instruments).

They were standing in a U shape and there wasn't a lot of movement, but I really loved how happy some of the performers looked, so that is why I zoomed in a little.

Link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yowlah
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
774% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise