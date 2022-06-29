Previous
Next
Patterns... by ingrid01
Photo 2873

Patterns...

The 52 frames prompt is patterns with extra challenge: in nature. I think there are lots of patterns here.

This was actually just one big leave. It had kind of fingers and one 'finger' was twisted
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Like how you captured the inside and outside of the leave in one frame.
July 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise