Photo 2874
American Basketflower
A neighbor living next to the Bayou/park loves gardening. She made a patch of wildflowers. All flowers have now gone to seed and are very dry. except for a few "American Basketflowers"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centaurea_americana
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3027
photos
82
followers
79
following
787% complete
View this month »
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th June 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
thistle
,
30dayswild2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful !
July 1st, 2022
