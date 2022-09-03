Previous
Fruit by ingrid01
Fruit

Just an apple.

Our container will come Wednesday September 7th! I'm really looking forward to having my kitchen stuff and more clothes! But that also means that I need to tidy up a little.

With the baby-books of my kids their first shoes were also in the storage. Unfortunately Yelena's shoes are totally falling apart. Luckily with the air shipment my lightbox came and today I took the time to use my light box and take some pictures of those shoes before they will be thrown away.

Whilst I had the lightbox out, I also used it for the apple and flowers.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
