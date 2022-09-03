Fruit

Just an apple.



Our container will come Wednesday September 7th! I'm really looking forward to having my kitchen stuff and more clothes! But that also means that I need to tidy up a little.



With the baby-books of my kids their first shoes were also in the storage. Unfortunately Yelena's shoes are totally falling apart. Luckily with the air shipment my lightbox came and today I took the time to use my light box and take some pictures of those shoes before they will be thrown away.



Whilst I had the lightbox out, I also used it for the apple and flowers.