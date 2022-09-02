Previous
Clouds by ingrid01
Photo 2941

Clouds

In the morning the weather is very nice in Houston with (almost) blue skies. The last couple of days we have had thunderstorms exactly when it is school pick up time (2.30 to 4.30pm). In the evening it has been dry, but very humid again.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Ingrid

