Photo 2941
Clouds
In the morning the weather is very nice in Houston with (almost) blue skies. The last couple of days we have had thunderstorms exactly when it is school pick up time (2.30 to 4.30pm). In the evening it has been dry, but very humid again.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd September 2022 10:13am
clouds
sep22words
