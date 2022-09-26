Previous
Growth

About a week ago the grass in the park was mowed, but they didn't do a very good job! There is a whole band they skipped. It is on a hill, but before that wasn't a problem.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Ingrid

Heather ace
Lovely sun capture with the grasses as they sway in the wind. I really like this shot! Fav
September 28th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Juist goed zo. Nu kunnen ze uitzaaien en de dieren/insecten hebben er ook nog wat aan. Daarom maaien ze hier pas Na het groeiseizoen.
September 28th, 2022  
