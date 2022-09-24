Remember the rapper I posted recently? Yelena looks totally different, but still herself in the black dress.



After our move she is now going to a private school and made a deal with a friend. She invited her friend Jillian to her homecoming and Jillian will invited Yelena to hers.



The football games of the public high school with a very good team and the band (in which Nadya used to play), plus the cheerleaders and dance team are a real show. So for homecoming she went to the game of her new school. That was a disappointment. It was, as she said, very lame.



So for the dance there was a plan B: coming home early and watch a movie. But, fortunately both girls had a blast at the dance. They stayed until the end and came home with very sore feet from dancing!

