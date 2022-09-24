Previous
Next
by ingrid01
Photo 2960

Remember the rapper I posted recently? Yelena looks totally different, but still herself in the black dress.

After our move she is now going to a private school and made a deal with a friend. She invited her friend Jillian to her homecoming and Jillian will invited Yelena to hers.

The football games of the public high school with a very good team and the band (in which Nadya used to play), plus the cheerleaders and dance team are a real show. So for homecoming she went to the game of her new school. That was a disappointment. It was, as she said, very lame.

So for the dance there was a plan B: coming home early and watch a movie. But, fortunately both girls had a blast at the dance. They stayed until the end and came home with very sore feet from dancing!
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise