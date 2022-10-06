Previous
The Public Library by ingrid01
Photo 2972

The Public Library

This is the public library in Utrecht. I studied in Utrecht at at that time this building was the post office. It was always an impressive building and love the new purpose of it!
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Ingrid

ace
Susan Wakely ace
It is impressive. It looks like a church interior.
October 22nd, 2022  
Monica
Wow, amazing library!
October 22nd, 2022  
