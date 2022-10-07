Sign up
Photo 2973
Dom Church
Another old building in Utrecht is the Dom Church. I could not resist taking a photo with the blue sky.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Tags
church
