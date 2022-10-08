Previous
Naughty wasp by ingrid01
Naughty wasp

On Sunday I visited my brother. The weather was beautiful so we did a little walk and had a drink afterwards.
We were surprised to see so many wasps still around. They were very interested in the Coke bottle.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Monica
She just wanted a sip of coke...
October 22nd, 2022  
