Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2975
War Cemetery
My parents live in Mook, close to Nijmegen. In the second world war many lives were lost in this area.
Because the weather was beautiful I went for a walk and passed this cemetery. It was so well maintained that I could not resist taking some photos
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3136
photos
77
followers
73
following
816% complete
View this month »
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close