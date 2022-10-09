Previous
War Cemetery by ingrid01
Photo 2975

War Cemetery

My parents live in Mook, close to Nijmegen. In the second world war many lives were lost in this area.
Because the weather was beautiful I went for a walk and passed this cemetery. It was so well maintained that I could not resist taking some photos
Ingrid

