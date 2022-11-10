Previous
Next
Sprinkels... by ingrid01
Photo 3007

Sprinkels...

This Saturday will be the International Food Festival at my daughter's school. I agreed to have a table and food for the Netherlands.

The plan is that it is outside, so no electricity and therefor I intent to keep it really simple. Sandwiches with sprinkles.

Posting for the theme shopping as I went shopping during my trip in the Netherlands for this, but got the little flag prickers from Amazon in the US!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not heard of sandwiches with sprinkles.
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise