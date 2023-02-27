Previous
Next
"light balls" by ingrid01
Photo 3073

"light balls"

We went out for dinner because it was my birthday. This was the (high) ceiling of the restaurant. Perfect for the circle theme in my opinion :)
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They look so pretty. Happy birthday
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise