Red Wild Flower by ingrid01
Red Wild Flower

There is a field with some wild flowers in the park/trail relatively close to my house. Yelena and I took our bicycles to check it out.
It seems to just start. I will return next week to see the progress :)
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Heather ace
Another glorious shot! Love those colours and your dof! Fav!
March 14th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful
March 14th, 2023  
