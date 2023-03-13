Sign up
Photo 3087
Red Wild Flower
There is a field with some wild flowers in the park/trail relatively close to my house. Yelena and I took our bicycles to check it out.
It seems to just start. I will return next week to see the progress :)
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
red
,
flower
,
rainbow2023
Heather
ace
Another glorious shot! Love those colours and your dof! Fav!
March 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful
March 14th, 2023
