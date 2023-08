Beauty....

Yesterday I had a play with water droplets for the 52 challenge. I do not own a external flash, but with some creativity it worked.

I really like macro photography and think there is a lot of beauty which we cannot observe normally.

Anyway, after going through hundreds of photos, these are my favorites. Choosing was almost impossible, so here what I think are the best 6. Now I have to think what to submit for the 52 Frames.... Do you have a favorite? Otherwise it might just be this collage.