Smiling dragonfly by ingrid01
Smiling dragonfly

This dragonfly was very cooperative. I could get my camera, put the right lens on and take photos from every angle!
It was hot and I have already (too) many dragonfly on my washing line photos, but... I do like its happy face!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous image, well done!
August 3rd, 2023  
Monica
Fabulous!
August 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail.
August 3rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Prachtige foto en mooie close up,
August 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow
August 3rd, 2023  
