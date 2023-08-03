Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3170
Smiling dragonfly
This dragonfly was very cooperative. I could get my camera, put the right lens on and take photos from every angle!
It was hot and I have already (too) many dragonfly on my washing line photos, but... I do like its happy face!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3341
photos
74
followers
73
following
868% complete
View this month »
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
1st August 2023 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
dragonfly
,
smiley face
,
cooperation
,
august23words
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous image, well done!
August 3rd, 2023
Monica
Fabulous!
August 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail.
August 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Prachtige foto en mooie close up,
August 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close