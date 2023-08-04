Good morning!

After taking photos of a tiny spider this morning, I spotted this little one on the milkweed in my backyard.



The words on the words of the months list are hard for me, but with some creative interpretation I hope to get them all done.



We seem to have more lizards than previous years, but most are brown. So seeing a green one that is kind enough to pose form me is a delight!



Thank you for all comments and and favs on the photos I posted yesterday! It is really appreciated!

