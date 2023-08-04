Previous
Good morning! by ingrid01
Good morning!

After taking photos of a tiny spider this morning, I spotted this little one on the milkweed in my backyard.

The words on the words of the months list are hard for me, but with some creative interpretation I hope to get them all done.

We seem to have more lizards than previous years, but most are brown. So seeing a green one that is kind enough to pose form me is a delight!

Thank you for all comments and and favs on the photos I posted yesterday! It is really appreciated!
Susan Wakely ace
A little cutie.
August 4th, 2023  
Heather ace
What a great close-up of this little lizard! Super details with the pebbled belly, for example! And green on green is nice! Fav
August 4th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Mooie close up. En wat een beauty.
Even geduld , hij staat in de wachtrij.
August 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous, what a lovely close up. fav
August 4th, 2023  
