Photo 3172
Spiny Orb Weaver
This little spider was very repairing its web with a lot of enthusiasm!
It was hard to see the web for me so I sprayed some water. The spider didn't seem to mind.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2023 9:22am
Tags
spider
,
enthusiasm
,
spiny orb weaver' august23words
