Spiny Orb Weaver by ingrid01
Spiny Orb Weaver

This little spider was very repairing its web with a lot of enthusiasm!
It was hard to see the web for me so I sprayed some water. The spider didn't seem to mind.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
