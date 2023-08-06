Remake #2

In 1993 I met 3 other girls when we were studying. We are still good friends although we have gone totally different ways.

One is going to a divorce at the moment and sent a picture of her and her new boyfriend. My best friend thinks she is moving too fast and as a joke she and her husband did a remake of that picture. I showed my husband and Yelena. Yelena said we had to do a remake too. She got a cap (Norbert never ever wears a cap), sunglasses and a backpack and took our photo in the backyard. We had a lot of fun...

Unfortunately I don't think it is appropriate to post the original and my friend's remake. It obviously is kind of an inside joke, but I still think it is fitting for the word friendship today!