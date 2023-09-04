Sign up
Photo 3197
Sunrise #3
On day 2 we left Amarillo, TX before sunrise and seeing sunrise from the car was very nice!
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out).
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th August 2023 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
